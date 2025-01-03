Kurram Peace Committees: A Step Towards Harmony After Tragedy
In response to recent violence in northwest Pakistan, peace committees were formed following a crucial agreement between Alizai and Bagan tribes. The ceasefire, detailed in a 14-point pact, mandates the demolition of private bunkers and the surrender of arms, seeking to restore peace and ensure safety in Kurram.
In the aftermath of a deadly attack on passenger vans in northwest Pakistan last month, peace committees were formed as part of a new agreement between two warring tribes, as reported by a senior government official on Friday.
The committees comprise representatives from various sects, with 27 members from Lower Kurram and 48 from Upper Kurram, according to Javedullah Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner of Kurram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The peace agreement, reached after weeks of negotiations between the Alizai and Bagan tribes, outlines a ceasefire amid sectarian conflicts. Under the 14-point pact, both parties agreed to dismantle private bunkers and hand over heavy weapons to authorities within a month.
