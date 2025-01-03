Left Menu

Land Scandal: IAS Officer Under Scrutiny for Money Laundering

The Jharkhand High Court has ordered the Enforcement Directorate to respond to former Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan's petition challenging his detention. Ranjan, a 2011 IAS officer, is accused of money laundering tied to land sales in Ranchi. Several arrests have been made, implicating a network of revenue officials and builders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:36 IST
Land Scandal: IAS Officer Under Scrutiny for Money Laundering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has instructed the Enforcement Directorate to file a response within four weeks to a petition from former Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan, who is contesting his detention. Ranjan's legal troubles stem from accusations of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Ranjan, an IAS officer from the 2011 batch, was apprehended following extensive raids in Ranchi on May 4 last year. He allegedly played a central role in the sale of 4.55 acres of army land in the city's Bariatu region, prompting legal action from the agency.

Besides Ranjan, 13 others are entangled in the controversy, including prominent businessman Amit Kumar Agarwal. The ED claims illegal ownership transfers were rampant in Jharkhand, facilitated by a nexus of corrupted officials and real estate developers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025