Land Scandal: IAS Officer Under Scrutiny for Money Laundering

The Jharkhand High Court has instructed the Enforcement Directorate to file a response within four weeks to a petition from former Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan, who is contesting his detention. Ranjan's legal troubles stem from accusations of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Ranjan, an IAS officer from the 2011 batch, was apprehended following extensive raids in Ranchi on May 4 last year. He allegedly played a central role in the sale of 4.55 acres of army land in the city's Bariatu region, prompting legal action from the agency.

Besides Ranjan, 13 others are entangled in the controversy, including prominent businessman Amit Kumar Agarwal. The ED claims illegal ownership transfers were rampant in Jharkhand, facilitated by a nexus of corrupted officials and real estate developers.

