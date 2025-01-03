Left Menu

Courage Honored: Medal Ceremonies at the White House

President Joe Biden honored seven veterans with the Medal of Honor and eight law enforcement officers with the Medal of Valor for exceptional bravery. Events were held at the Oval Office and White House's East Room. Kenneth J. David, a Vietnam War veteran, was the sole surviving honoree for the Medal of Honor.

In a ceremony held at the White House, President Joe Biden honored individuals for their extraordinary bravery, awarding seven veterans from the Korean and Vietnam wars with the Medal of Honor, and eight law enforcement officers with the Medal of Valor for acts of valor going "beyond the call of duty."

Among those recognized were five Nashville police department officers who responded heroically during a March 2023 shooting at The Covenant School, where a former student tragically took the lives of six individuals. The officers were commended for putting their lives at risk in the line of duty.

Later, in an Eastern Room ceremony, Biden awarded esteemed military honors, the Medals of Honor, acknowledging the bravery of veterans like Kenneth J. David, the sole living recipient that day. David was recognized for his gallant actions during a May 1970 attack in Vietnam, where he saved fellow soldiers at great personal risk.

