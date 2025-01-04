International Forces Bolster Haiti's Battle Against Gangs
A UN-backed mission in Haiti receives reinforcements from Guatemala and El Salvador to combat armed gangs. Despite international pledges, violence persists, prompting further international support. The mission, led by Kenya, struggles as Haiti's police force dwindles, while additional troops from various countries remain largely undeployed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 04:53 IST
A contingent from Guatemala and El Salvador has arrived in Haiti's capital, strengthening the United Nations-backed effort to restore security amid violence by armed gangs.
The group consists of 75 Guatemalans and eight Salvadorans, announced the mission's communications officer. Haitian officials and the U.S. Ambassador warmly received the troops.
The mission, spearheaded by Kenya and supported by a dozen countries, aims to curb gang violence, with military support already pledged by several nations. However, many are yet to fulfill their promises, raising concerns over escalating violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
El Salvador Used to Violate Women's Rights: Landmark Court Ruling
Guatemala Rescues Children from Controversial Jewish Sect
El Salvador Set to Reconsider Metals Mining Ban
Landmark Court Decision Challenges El Salvador's Abortion Ban
El Salvador Lifts Metals Mining Ban: Economic Growth vs. Environmental Concerns