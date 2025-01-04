International Forces Bolster Haiti's Battle Against Gangs

A contingent from Guatemala and El Salvador has arrived in Haiti's capital, strengthening the United Nations-backed effort to restore security amid violence by armed gangs.

The group consists of 75 Guatemalans and eight Salvadorans, announced the mission's communications officer. Haitian officials and the U.S. Ambassador warmly received the troops.

The mission, spearheaded by Kenya and supported by a dozen countries, aims to curb gang violence, with military support already pledged by several nations. However, many are yet to fulfill their promises, raising concerns over escalating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)