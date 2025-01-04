Left Menu

International Forces Bolster Haiti's Battle Against Gangs

A UN-backed mission in Haiti receives reinforcements from Guatemala and El Salvador to combat armed gangs. Despite international pledges, violence persists, prompting further international support. The mission, led by Kenya, struggles as Haiti's police force dwindles, while additional troops from various countries remain largely undeployed.

A contingent from Guatemala and El Salvador has arrived in Haiti's capital, strengthening the United Nations-backed effort to restore security amid violence by armed gangs.

The group consists of 75 Guatemalans and eight Salvadorans, announced the mission's communications officer. Haitian officials and the U.S. Ambassador warmly received the troops.

The mission, spearheaded by Kenya and supported by a dozen countries, aims to curb gang violence, with military support already pledged by several nations. However, many are yet to fulfill their promises, raising concerns over escalating violence.

