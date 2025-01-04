Left Menu

Political Turmoil and Arrests in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

Police have arrested three individuals, including two wanted suspects, in connection with the December 9 murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The crime allegedly stemmed from Deshmukh's interference in an extortion attempt on an energy firm. Political tensions rise as accusations of deeper involvement emerge.

Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2025 15:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development, the police have apprehended three suspects connected to the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Officials confirmed that two of the arrested individuals had been on the run, and their capture marks a breakthrough in the case.

The murder, which occurred on December 9, has been linked to Santosh Deshmukh's efforts to thwart an extortion attempt targeting a wind energy firm in Beed district. As investigations expand, political tensions intensified when BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accused Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde of involvement, though he refrained from direct allegations.

Efforts to capture the remaining fugitive continue, with all-party demands urging an exhaustive probe. The complex case intertwines criminal investigation with political dynamics, drawing attention from various political factions and raising questions on governance and law enforcement integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

