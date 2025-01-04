Political Turmoil and Arrests in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

In a significant development, the police have apprehended three suspects connected to the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Officials confirmed that two of the arrested individuals had been on the run, and their capture marks a breakthrough in the case.

The murder, which occurred on December 9, has been linked to Santosh Deshmukh's efforts to thwart an extortion attempt targeting a wind energy firm in Beed district. As investigations expand, political tensions intensified when BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accused Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde of involvement, though he refrained from direct allegations.

Efforts to capture the remaining fugitive continue, with all-party demands urging an exhaustive probe. The complex case intertwines criminal investigation with political dynamics, drawing attention from various political factions and raising questions on governance and law enforcement integrity.

