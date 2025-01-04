NIA Raids in Bokaro: A Step Closer to Naxal Networks

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the February 2024 Naxalite attack on security forces by conducting a series of searches in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand.

According to an official statement, eight locations linked to suspects and overground workers associated with the banned CPI (Maoist) were raided. Authorities seized digital devices, SIM cards, and incriminating documents during the operation.

The raid highlights ongoing efforts to crack down on the logistical and financial web supporting Naxalite activities. The NIA's dedicated investigation aims to bring those responsible for the attack to justice and destabilize the insurgent network.

