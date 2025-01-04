NIA Cracks Down on Key CPI (Maoist) Associate in Jharkhand
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Bachha Singh, a key figure in fundraising for the banned CPI (Maoist) group in Jharkhand. Serving as the Secretary of the Majdoor Sanghatan Samiti (MSS), Singh was implicated in financing activities to support the organization's ideology and operations.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced the arrest of Bachha Singh, a prominent figure allegedly involved in fundraising activities for the CPI (Maoist) group in Jharkhand. Singh, also known by the alias Bachha Babu Singh, was captured by NIA operatives in Govindpur(B), Bokaro district.
Bachha Singh held the position of Secretary in the Majdoor Sanghatan Samiti (MSS), an organization which has been banned by the Jharkhand state government. He was reportedly linked with top leaders of the CPI (Maoist) and played a pivotal role in securing funds to bolster the group's activities and propaganda, the NIA statement detailed.
The case originally surfaced in July 2022 with the apprehension of three CPI (Maoist) cadres in the Chaibasa district. The NIA took over the investigation in August 2023, uncovering Singh's crucial role in operations aimed at supporting the terrorist organization's mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NIA
- Arrest
- CPI (Maoist)
- Jharkhand
- Bachha Singh
- MSS
- Funding
- Terrorism
- Investigation
- NIA Statement
ALSO READ
Government funding bill clears the Senate and heads to President Biden for his signature, averting shutdown, reports AP.
Arunachal's Call for Alternative Funding Boosts
Mizoram CM Advocates Equitable Funding for Northeastern Development
Senate Approves Temporary Funding Amidst Trump's Debt Ceiling Pressure
U.S. Markets Tread Cautiously Amid Funding Bill and Fed Forecasts