Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Key CPI (Maoist) Associate in Jharkhand

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Bachha Singh, a key figure in fundraising for the banned CPI (Maoist) group in Jharkhand. Serving as the Secretary of the Majdoor Sanghatan Samiti (MSS), Singh was implicated in financing activities to support the organization's ideology and operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:32 IST
NIA Cracks Down on Key CPI (Maoist) Associate in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced the arrest of Bachha Singh, a prominent figure allegedly involved in fundraising activities for the CPI (Maoist) group in Jharkhand. Singh, also known by the alias Bachha Babu Singh, was captured by NIA operatives in Govindpur(B), Bokaro district.

Bachha Singh held the position of Secretary in the Majdoor Sanghatan Samiti (MSS), an organization which has been banned by the Jharkhand state government. He was reportedly linked with top leaders of the CPI (Maoist) and played a pivotal role in securing funds to bolster the group's activities and propaganda, the NIA statement detailed.

The case originally surfaced in July 2022 with the apprehension of three CPI (Maoist) cadres in the Chaibasa district. The NIA took over the investigation in August 2023, uncovering Singh's crucial role in operations aimed at supporting the terrorist organization's mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025