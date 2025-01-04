NIA Cracks Down on Key CPI (Maoist) Associate in Jharkhand

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced the arrest of Bachha Singh, a prominent figure allegedly involved in fundraising activities for the CPI (Maoist) group in Jharkhand. Singh, also known by the alias Bachha Babu Singh, was captured by NIA operatives in Govindpur(B), Bokaro district.

Bachha Singh held the position of Secretary in the Majdoor Sanghatan Samiti (MSS), an organization which has been banned by the Jharkhand state government. He was reportedly linked with top leaders of the CPI (Maoist) and played a pivotal role in securing funds to bolster the group's activities and propaganda, the NIA statement detailed.

The case originally surfaced in July 2022 with the apprehension of three CPI (Maoist) cadres in the Chaibasa district. The NIA took over the investigation in August 2023, uncovering Singh's crucial role in operations aimed at supporting the terrorist organization's mission.

