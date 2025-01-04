High-Profile Arrests In Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case Spark Political Tensions
Three more individuals, including two absconding accused, have been arrested in connection with the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. This brings the total to seven arrests. The murder case, linked to an extortion racket, has ignited political unrest, with demands for a fair probe and ministerial accountability.
In a significant development in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, police have arrested three men, including two absconding accused, from Pune and Kalyan, increasing the total number of arrests to seven.
The suspects are linked to an organized extortion racket targeting firms operating in Maharashtra, allegedly connected to Deshmukh's murder for resisting extortion attempts.
Amid political turmoil, leaders, including BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, demand the resignation of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, alleging his aide's involvement in the case, escalating the call for a thorough investigation.
