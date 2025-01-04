Left Menu

Bangladesh-India Judicial Training Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Despite the ongoing diplomatic issues between Bangladesh and India, 50 Bangladeshi judicial officers will attend a 10-day training in India. This initiative, funded entirely by the Indian government, aims to enhance legal proceedings in Bangladesh. Recent diplomatic strains stem from political upheaval and concerns over minority safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:27 IST
Bangladesh-India Judicial Training Amid Diplomatic Tensions
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a surprising move amid diplomatic tensions, 50 judicial officers from Bangladesh are set to attend a specialized training program in India. The training will be held at prestigious state-run academies, despite recent strains in ties following political upheavals in Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi Law Ministry, acting on the advice of the Supreme Court, has sanctioned the program at India's National Judicial Academy and State Judicial Academy in Bhopal, without any cost to Bangladesh. The training stretches from February 10 to February 20, catering to officers of various judicial ranks.

This development comes at a time when India has expressed concerns over attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh and contentious arrests, further intensifying bilateral strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025