Bangladesh-India Judicial Training Amid Diplomatic Tensions

In a surprising move amid diplomatic tensions, 50 judicial officers from Bangladesh are set to attend a specialized training program in India. The training will be held at prestigious state-run academies, despite recent strains in ties following political upheavals in Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi Law Ministry, acting on the advice of the Supreme Court, has sanctioned the program at India's National Judicial Academy and State Judicial Academy in Bhopal, without any cost to Bangladesh. The training stretches from February 10 to February 20, catering to officers of various judicial ranks.

This development comes at a time when India has expressed concerns over attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh and contentious arrests, further intensifying bilateral strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)