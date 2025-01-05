Left Menu

Singapore Cracks Down on 'Sham Marriages' Amid Rising Concerns

Singapore is witnessing an increase in sham marriages, primarily between local men and foreign women, aiming for immigration advantages. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) reports a spike in such cases, and authorities warn that these can lead to social issues. Public tip-offs play a crucial role in identifying offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-01-2025 07:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 07:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Singapore

The Singaporean authorities are raising alarms over a surge in "sham marriages," primarily involving Singaporean men and foreign women orchestrated by syndicates. These arrangements pose potential social problems, prompting increased vigilance by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

ICA figures reveal that so-called "sham marriages" have escalated to 32 cases from January to September of the previous year, a sharp rise from just four cases in the same period in 2023. Investigative efforts aim to dismantle syndicates that orchestrate such marriages, often providing easy money for Singaporean men.

The ICA emphasizes that such marriages are illegal, with offenders facing up to ten years of imprisonment and a SGD 10,000 fine. The public is encouraged to report suspected cases, as most arrests stem from public tip-offs. Recent charges against 13 individuals spotlight the ongoing crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

