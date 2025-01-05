Singapore Cracks Down on 'Sham Marriages' Amid Rising Concerns

The Singaporean authorities are raising alarms over a surge in "sham marriages," primarily involving Singaporean men and foreign women orchestrated by syndicates. These arrangements pose potential social problems, prompting increased vigilance by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

ICA figures reveal that so-called "sham marriages" have escalated to 32 cases from January to September of the previous year, a sharp rise from just four cases in the same period in 2023. Investigative efforts aim to dismantle syndicates that orchestrate such marriages, often providing easy money for Singaporean men.

The ICA emphasizes that such marriages are illegal, with offenders facing up to ten years of imprisonment and a SGD 10,000 fine. The public is encouraged to report suspected cases, as most arrests stem from public tip-offs. Recent charges against 13 individuals spotlight the ongoing crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)