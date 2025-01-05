Left Menu

Ukraine's Sky Guardians: Nighttime Defense Against Drones

Ukraine's air defense intercepted 61 out of 103 drones in a Russian overnight assault. An additional 42 drones were disrupted using electronic warfare, referring to them as 'lost.' There are no current reports of significant damage or casualties resulting from the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-01-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:16 IST
In a recent nighttime confrontation, Ukraine's air defense systems managed to intercept 61 out of 103 drones launched by Russia. The attack took place overnight, causing concern amidst the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The Ukrainian air force reported that 42 additional drones were rendered ineffective through the use of electronic warfare, causing them to be 'lost.' This strategic move highlights the advanced technological defenses employed by Ukraine in safeguarding its airspace.

At present, there are no reports of major damages or casualties resulting from the attack, providing a measure of relief to the beleaguered nation. Nevertheless, the incident underscores the volatile situation in the region as both sides continue to engage in tactical maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

