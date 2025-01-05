Kalyan Singh: A Legacy of Principles and Vision

Uttar Pradesh's political landscape was shaped significantly by the late Kalyan Singh, whose birth anniversary was marked by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paying tribute to his enduring legacy. Adityanath praised Singh for his uncompromising values even at times when many bent to political pressures.

Born in 1932 in Atrauli and a pivotal figure for the BJP in the 1990s, Singh's legacy is cemented not just in political achievements but in institutions, with a cancer institute and medical college named in his honor. His tenure saw the advancement of plans for the grand Ram temple, a dream that has now been realized.

Singh, who served as UP's Chief Minister during the Babri Masjid demolition, had a vision for development and nationalism that continues to motivate state governance today. His dedication is seen as a guiding mantra for a new Uttar Pradesh, aspiring towards nationalism and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)