Karnataka's Commitment: Internal Reservations for Scheduled Castes

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has reiterated his commitment to implementing internal reservations within Scheduled Castes. Addressing the media, he stated that the government-appointed commission, led by Justice Nagmohan Das, will work to ensure these reservations are executed, despite debates about the absence of empirical data.

The Supreme Court's landmark ruling on August 1, 2024, empowers states to make sub-classifications within SCs. The decision underscores the need to direct benefits to the most marginalized, aiming to correct longstanding disparities within this heterogeneous group.

While speculations about changes in the state Congress leadership continue, Siddaramaiah stressed that all such decisions would be made by the party high command. He also hinted at cabinet adjustments following ministerial controversies, reaffirming his collaborative approach with party leadership.

