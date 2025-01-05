Tragic New Orleans Truck Attack Claims International Lives

In the early hours of New Year's Day, tragedy struck Bourbon Street in New Orleans as a truck plowed through a crowd, killing 14 people and injuring many more. The victims, hailing from various states and countries, were there to celebrate the holiday when the white pickup truck, driven by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, wreaked havoc.

Among the deceased were Edward Pettifer, the stepson of a former royal nanny, and Tasha Polk, a nursing assistant. Families of the victims expressed their grief and spoke of their loved ones' lives and dreams. The incident has prompted an outpouring of support from both local communities and international friends.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has declared a period of mourning, urging people to unite in the face of adversity. As the investigation continues, the city remembers those lost in a senseless act of violence, while survivors like Jeremi Sensky count their blessings amid their recovery.

