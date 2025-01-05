Beed Murder Sparks Political Firestorm: NCP vs. BJP Duel

The alleged murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch from Beed district, has created a political tussle between BJP and NCP leaders in Maharashtra.

NCP's Suraj Chavan and Amol Mitkari publicly questioned the credibility of BJP, particularly addressing MLA Suresh Dhas and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis concerning the investigation's integrity.

This high-profile case has already led to multiple arrests and has taken a complex turn with emerging caste dynamics, challenging the current administrative and political stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)