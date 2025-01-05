Beed Murder Sparks Political Firestorm: NCP vs. BJP Duel
NCP and BJP clash over the murder of a Beed sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh. Debates intensify as NCP spokespersons Chavan and Mitkari question BJP's involvement, seeking accountability from Devendra Fadnavis. Arrests have been made, but political tensions rise with caste implications in the evolving investigation.
The alleged murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch from Beed district, has created a political tussle between BJP and NCP leaders in Maharashtra.
NCP's Suraj Chavan and Amol Mitkari publicly questioned the credibility of BJP, particularly addressing MLA Suresh Dhas and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis concerning the investigation's integrity.
This high-profile case has already led to multiple arrests and has taken a complex turn with emerging caste dynamics, challenging the current administrative and political stability in the region.
