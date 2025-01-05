Left Menu

Beed Murder Sparks Political Firestorm: NCP vs. BJP Duel

NCP and BJP clash over the murder of a Beed sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh. Debates intensify as NCP spokespersons Chavan and Mitkari question BJP's involvement, seeking accountability from Devendra Fadnavis. Arrests have been made, but political tensions rise with caste implications in the evolving investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The alleged murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch from Beed district, has created a political tussle between BJP and NCP leaders in Maharashtra.

NCP's Suraj Chavan and Amol Mitkari publicly questioned the credibility of BJP, particularly addressing MLA Suresh Dhas and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis concerning the investigation's integrity.

This high-profile case has already led to multiple arrests and has taken a complex turn with emerging caste dynamics, challenging the current administrative and political stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

