Ukraine's Bold Incursion: Turning the Tide in Kursk

Ukraine has launched a counter-attack in Russia's Kursk region, capturing territory that could enhance its position in potential peace talks. Supported by Western-armoured vehicles, Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian troops to a defensive stance amidst ongoing artillery battles. North Korean soldiers reportedly support Russia, though Ukraine claims heavy losses for the opposition.

Updated: 05-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:17 IST
Ukraine's military has launched a significant counter-attack within Russia's western Kursk region, potentially shifting the dynamics of the ongoing conflict. The unexpected move saw Ukrainian troops break across the border on August 6, securing a strategic area that could bolster Kyiv's position in future peace negotiations.

Reports indicate that Ukraine's use of Western-supplied armored vehicles has put Russian forces on the defensive. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Ukrainian forces attempted a surprise counterattack near Berdin village, which was met with a strong Russian military response, including artillery and aviation strikes.

Adding complexity to the situation, there are claims of North Korean troops bolstering Russian positions in the region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the magnitude of recent battles, estimating significant enemy losses. Meanwhile, both Ukraine and Russia appear set on improving their strategic positions ahead of potential negotiations later this year.

