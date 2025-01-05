Relatives Arrested in Teen's Tragic Suicide Case

In Kunnathur, authorities detained a couple, Suresh and his wife Geethu, on Sunday for allegedly facilitating the suicide of a 15-year-old boy, police reported. The tragic incident has sparked outrage within the community.

On December 1, 2024, the young boy, identified as Adikrishnan, was discovered hanging from a window frame in his residence. The bereaved parents accused their relatives of severe physical and mental abuse, which reportedly drove the teenager to such a drastic action.

Following these grave allegations, police initiated a comprehensive investigation. The anticipatory bail plea filed by Suresh and Geethu was rejected, prompting them to go into hiding. They are now charged with abetment to suicide and will be presented in court shortly, officials confirmed.

