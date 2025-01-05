Trapped by Deceit: A Woman's Ordeal and Quest for Justice

Sajid Ali, aged around 35, allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman multiple times, resulting in her pregnancy. Her parents claim police 'persuaded' them to marry her to Ali. The Superintendent of Police, Meenakshi Katyayan, referenced the FIR, highlighting alleged misconduct.

According to police reports, Ali filmed the initial assault on March 10, 2024, later using the footage for blackmail. Fearful, the woman kept silent as Ali allegedly continued to abuse her, leading to pregnancy. It was only once signs of her condition became apparent that her parents learned the truth.

Efforts to report Ali were reportedly met with police resistance, who pushed for marriage under the pretense of the pregnancy. The woman later discovered Ali's existing marriage after she delivered a stillborn child. Legal proceedings against Ali are now in motion, following a formal complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)