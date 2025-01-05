Turkey's Military Operations Against PKK Escalate
Turkey's armed forces have reported the neutralization of 32 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Syria. Additionally, their operations in northern Iraq have resulted in the neutralization of four PKK members. Tensions remain high following Syria's recent political changes.
Turkey's military has announced the neutralization of 32 members of the Kurdistan Workers Party, known as PKK, during operations in northern Syria. This comes amidst heightened tensions in the region.
In northern Iraq, Turkish defense forces also neutralized four members of the PKK, a term that typically signifies killing in military parlance.
Since last month's ousting of Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad, Turkey-backed forces have occasionally engaged with U.S.-supported Kurdish factions, which Ankara also considers threatening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
