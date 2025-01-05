Heist Thwarted with Spice: Delhi Showroom Robbery Drama

In a daring heist in Mangolpuri, North Delhi, masked robbers allegedly made away with gold jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh from a jewellery showroom, local police reported on Sunday.

The initial success of the robbers was short-lived as their subsequent attempts to loot nearby shops were foiled by quick-thinking shopkeepers, who used red chili powder to impair the robbers' vision, forcing them to flee.

The police succeeded in apprehending four juveniles involved in the crime and recovered the stolen jewellery. CCTV footage was crucial in identifying the culprits, leading to the revelation of three more suspects involved in the heist.

