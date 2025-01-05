Left Menu

JSMC Launches Probe into Alleged Mob Lynching in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) has announced that a probe team will be formed to investigate the alleged mob lynching of Sheikh Tazuddin in Seraikela-Kharswan district on December 8. The decision follows a demand for judicial enquiry and compensation by the All India Minority Welfare Front.

  • India

The Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) announced on Sunday its intention to set up a probe team to investigate the alleged mob lynching of a man in the Seraikela-Kharswan district, which occurred on December 8. This step comes after a formal request from the All India Minority Welfare Front, seeking judicial enquiry and justice for the victim's family.

Sarfraz Hussain, the spokesperson for the welfare front, called for stringent action against the accused and adequate compensation for the family of Sheikh Tazuddin. Tazuddin, the victim, succumbed to injuries sustained in an attack by a group of people in Sapra, under Adityapur police station.

JSMC Chairman Hedayatullah Khan confirmed the commission's swift response to the incident following Hussain's letter. An action-taken report was requested from the Seraikela-Kharswan Superintendent of Police. Despite the lack of response, a probe team will visit the site to collect information from the local police and the victim's family.

