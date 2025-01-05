Saudi Arabia's $37 Billion Borrowing Plan for 2025

Saudi Arabia is setting the stage for securing significant funding of around 139 billion riyals, equivalent to $37.02 billion, for the year 2025. This initiative falls under a borrowing plan that has received the green light from Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan.

The National Debt Management Center (NDMC) revealed these projections, emphasizing the strategic need to stabilize and support Saudi Arabia's fiscal operations during this period.

Under the current currency conversion rate, $1 equals 3.7550 riyals, which plays a crucial role in determining the precise funding requirements. This plan aims to ensure financial stability and support the country's economic goals.

