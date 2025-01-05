Saudi Arabia's $37 Billion Borrowing Plan for 2025
Saudi Arabia plans to secure approximately 139 billion riyals ($37.02 billion) in funding for 2025, as announced by the National Debt Management Center. This borrowing strategy has been approved by the country's Finance Minister, Mohammed Al Jadaan. The funding aims to bolster the nation's fiscal plans.
The National Debt Management Center (NDMC) revealed these projections, emphasizing the strategic need to stabilize and support Saudi Arabia's fiscal operations during this period.
Under the current currency conversion rate, $1 equals 3.7550 riyals, which plays a crucial role in determining the precise funding requirements. This plan aims to ensure financial stability and support the country's economic goals.
