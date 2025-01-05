Tragedy on Bourbon Street: Uncovering the New Year's Day Attack in New Orleans

A truck attack on New Year's Day in New Orleans' famed French Quarter has left 14 people dead and 30 others injured, authorities confirm. The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, made multiple visits to the city prior to the attack and expressed IS support online.

Jabbar, a former US Army soldier, was shot and killed by police during a firefight following the crash on Bourbon Street. Investigators discovered bomb-making materials at Jabbar's Houston home and rental truck, raising concerns over potential further casualties.

In light of these events, President Joe Biden plans to visit the city for a vigil, while law enforcement ramps up security ahead of upcoming Super Bowl events, striving to prevent any further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)