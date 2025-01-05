Left Menu

Tragedy on Bourbon Street: Uncovering the New Year's Day Attack in New Orleans

On New Year's Day, a truck attack in New Orleans' French Quarter killed 14 people and injured 30. The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, linked to IS, was shot dead by police. Investigations revealed bomb-making materials and plans. Enhanced security measures are in place ahead of upcoming events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neworleans | Updated: 05-01-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 23:34 IST
Tragedy on Bourbon Street: Uncovering the New Year's Day Attack in New Orleans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A truck attack on New Year's Day in New Orleans' famed French Quarter has left 14 people dead and 30 others injured, authorities confirm. The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, made multiple visits to the city prior to the attack and expressed IS support online.

Jabbar, a former US Army soldier, was shot and killed by police during a firefight following the crash on Bourbon Street. Investigators discovered bomb-making materials at Jabbar's Houston home and rental truck, raising concerns over potential further casualties.

In light of these events, President Joe Biden plans to visit the city for a vigil, while law enforcement ramps up security ahead of upcoming Super Bowl events, striving to prevent any further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025