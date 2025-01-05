Kerala MLA Arrest Sparks Debate on Administrative Action

Kerala's political landscape was stirred on Sunday following the arrest of Independent MLA P V Anvar on charges of vandalizing the District Forest Office. Anvar, representing the Nilambur constituency, was detained following a protest responding to the death of a tribal individual allegedly due to a wild elephant attack.

Anvar has publicly denounced the arrest, labeling it as an example of 'administrative terrorism' orchestrated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He portrayed the police action as excessive and akin to treating him as a criminal without due process. Anvar's followers also expressed strong opposition to the police actions.

The arrest has sparked debate, with Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticizing the midnight op as unjustified, while State Forest Minister A K Saseendran defended the action as lawful. The event adds to the ongoing tensions regarding the state's handling of man-animal conflicts and administrative practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)