Ecuador's Prison Turmoil: The Return of Jorge Glas

In a dramatic turn of events, ex-Vice President Jorge Glas was returned to prison after being briefly evacuated for security reasons. Ecuador's prison authority confirmed his transfer back amid chaos reportedly instigated by inmates within the facility.

Earlier, Glas' attorney asserted that the evacuation followed an assassination attempt as prisoners attempted to create disorder. The attorney accused the government of endangering Glas' life and called for intervention from international bodies such as the United Nations.

Jorge Glas was initially arrested in April after seeking asylum in Mexico's embassy, with charges including corruption and fund mismanagement post-2016 earthquake. While supporters claim political motivations behind these charges, Glas remains embroiled in legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)