Man Arrested for Stalking Teenage Girl in Thane

A 40-year-old man was apprehended in Kashimira, Thane district on Monday for allegedly stalking and harassing a teen girl, a police official reported.

The suspect reportedly followed the 15-year-old routinely, subjecting her to harassment, as per the Kashimira police.

Once the girl informed her parents about her ordeal, they devised a plan and caught the accused in the act. He was paraded half-naked by locals before being handed to police. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. He has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)