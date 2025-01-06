Man Arrested for Stalking Teenage Girl in Thane
A 40-year-old man was arrested in Kashimira, Thane for allegedly stalking a 15-year-old girl. Her parents caught him in the act, and he was paraded half-naked before being handed to police. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old man was apprehended in Kashimira, Thane district on Monday for allegedly stalking and harassing a teen girl, a police official reported.
The suspect reportedly followed the 15-year-old routinely, subjecting her to harassment, as per the Kashimira police.
Once the girl informed her parents about her ordeal, they devised a plan and caught the accused in the act. He was paraded half-naked by locals before being handed to police. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. He has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sobha Group's Devi Home: A Sanctuary for Orphaned Girls and Elderly Women
Digital Debut: How Independent Film 'Girls Will Be Girls' Reached Global Audiences
Sisterhood Stands Strong: Support for Blake Lively Amid Harassment Claims
Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Teenage Siblings in Ghaziabad
Tragic End: Financial Harassment Leads to Mumbai Man's Demise