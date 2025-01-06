Left Menu

Man Arrested for Stalking Teenage Girl in Thane

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Kashimira, Thane for allegedly stalking a 15-year-old girl. Her parents caught him in the act, and he was paraded half-naked before being handed to police. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man was apprehended in Kashimira, Thane district on Monday for allegedly stalking and harassing a teen girl, a police official reported.

The suspect reportedly followed the 15-year-old routinely, subjecting her to harassment, as per the Kashimira police.

Once the girl informed her parents about her ordeal, they devised a plan and caught the accused in the act. He was paraded half-naked by locals before being handed to police. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. He has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

