High-Stakes Trial: Sarkozy Faces Serious Charges

France's former President Nicolas Sarkozy appeared in court on Monday alongside 11 co-defendants in a trial concerning alleged illegal campaign financing. Prosecutors claim that Sarkozy's 2007 presidential campaign was secretly funded by the Libyan government under the rule of Moammar Gadhafi.

As the proceedings began, Sarkozy did not address the media but has consistently denied the allegations against him. The charges include passive corruption, illegal campaign financing, and concealment of embezzlement of public funds, all carrying a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The court proceedings, which are expected to extend until April 10, hold significant implications not just for Sarkozy but also for French political integrity as a whole. Observers closely watch to see if these claims can be substantiated in court.

