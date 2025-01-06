India's Resolve Against Naxal Threat: A Renewed Vow
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences following a deadly Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh, in which eight DRG jawans and a civilian driver were killed. The attack, the most significant by Maoists in recent years, underscores India's ongoing commitment to eradicating Naxalism.
In a somber address, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences for the loss of lives in the recent Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh.
The incident claimed the lives of eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and a civilian driver when a vehicle was targeted with an IED in Bijapur district.
This marks the most significant Maoist strike on security forces in Chhattisgarh over the past two years, reiterating the need for India's continued efforts to eradicate Naxalism, as emphasized by President Murmu.
