Left Menu

India's Resolve Against Naxal Threat: A Renewed Vow

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences following a deadly Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh, in which eight DRG jawans and a civilian driver were killed. The attack, the most significant by Maoists in recent years, underscores India's ongoing commitment to eradicating Naxalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:48 IST
India's Resolve Against Naxal Threat: A Renewed Vow
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber address, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences for the loss of lives in the recent Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh.

The incident claimed the lives of eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and a civilian driver when a vehicle was targeted with an IED in Bijapur district.

This marks the most significant Maoist strike on security forces in Chhattisgarh over the past two years, reiterating the need for India's continued efforts to eradicate Naxalism, as emphasized by President Murmu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025