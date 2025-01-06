Left Menu

Family Feud Escalates to Gun Violence in East Delhi

A family dispute in east Delhi escalated when Anand Mishra, 35, allegedly shot his younger brother, Anirudh Mishra, 29. Anirudh suffered a gunshot wound but is reportedly out of danger. The police believe that a long-standing enmity compounded by Anand's drug addiction might be the cause of the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:07 IST
Family Feud Escalates to Gun Violence in East Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family dispute erupted into violence in east Delhi on Monday, as a 35-year-old man, Anand Mishra, allegedly shot his 29-year-old brother, Anirudh Mishra. Officials report that the incident occurred in the Mandawali Unche Par area around noon.

As per the police investigation, an ongoing personal conflict and Anand's drug addiction may have fueled the assault. The victim, Anirudh, sustained a bullet injury to his left upper arm and is currently receiving medical treatment, although he is said to be in stable condition.

The police have launched a manhunt for Anand, who fled the scene after the shooting. Neighbors, having heard a single gunshot, promptly assisted Anirudh to a nearby hospital. A first information report has been filed, and efforts to locate Anand are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025