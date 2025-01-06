Family Feud Escalates to Gun Violence in East Delhi

A family dispute erupted into violence in east Delhi on Monday, as a 35-year-old man, Anand Mishra, allegedly shot his 29-year-old brother, Anirudh Mishra. Officials report that the incident occurred in the Mandawali Unche Par area around noon.

As per the police investigation, an ongoing personal conflict and Anand's drug addiction may have fueled the assault. The victim, Anirudh, sustained a bullet injury to his left upper arm and is currently receiving medical treatment, although he is said to be in stable condition.

The police have launched a manhunt for Anand, who fled the scene after the shooting. Neighbors, having heard a single gunshot, promptly assisted Anirudh to a nearby hospital. A first information report has been filed, and efforts to locate Anand are in progress.

