Calm Restored in Pithampur After Bhopal Waste Disposal Protests

Normalcy has returned to Pithampur after protests over 337 tonnes of hazardous waste disposal from the Bhopal gas tragedy. The Madhya Pradesh High Court's ruling provided relief, and the situation is now peaceful. Efforts are underway to debunk fake news that has fueled the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:35 IST
The town of Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district has returned to normalcy following intense protests over the disposal of hazardous waste linked to the Bhopal gas tragedy. A major industrial hub, Pithampur saw unrest last week, with incidents including attempted self-immolation and stone-pelting at the facility's gate.

On Monday, a sense of calm prevailed, with markets open and people going about their daily routines. The High Court's recent ruling, directing the state to follow safety protocols and restraining media from disseminating false information, has offered significant relief.

Police have made arrests in connection with rumour-spreading, and efforts continue to reassure the community that all safety measures are being adhered to, with top officials visiting the area to dispel fears and restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

