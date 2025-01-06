Undersea Cable Disruption Sparks Tensions in Baltic Sea

Two undersea telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea suffered severe damage on December 25. Authorities suspect a tanker may have dragged its anchor across them, according to Finnish telecommunications company Elisa.

The incident has heightened concerns among Baltic Sea nations following a series of similar disruptions affecting power cables and gas pipelines since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. NATO has pledged to enhance its presence in the region in response.

The Eagle S tanker, believed responsible for the damage, was detained by Finnish authorities as investigations proceed. Despite arguments from a Finnish lawyer representing the vessel's owners, a court ruled to keep the ship detained for evidence collection and crew questioning. Repair efforts for the damaged power cables are projected to take several months.

