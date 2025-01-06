Left Menu

Undersea Cable Disruption Sparks Tensions in Baltic Sea

Two undersea telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea were damaged on Dec. 25, suspected to be caused by a tanker dragging its anchor. Nordic countries remain vigilant following recent disruptions. Investigations continue as alliances strengthen regional security. Repairs are expected to extend over several months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:53 IST
Undersea Cable Disruption Sparks Tensions in Baltic Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two undersea telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea suffered severe damage on December 25. Authorities suspect a tanker may have dragged its anchor across them, according to Finnish telecommunications company Elisa.

The incident has heightened concerns among Baltic Sea nations following a series of similar disruptions affecting power cables and gas pipelines since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. NATO has pledged to enhance its presence in the region in response.

The Eagle S tanker, believed responsible for the damage, was detained by Finnish authorities as investigations proceed. Despite arguments from a Finnish lawyer representing the vessel's owners, a court ruled to keep the ship detained for evidence collection and crew questioning. Repair efforts for the damaged power cables are projected to take several months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025