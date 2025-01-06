Cab Driver Confesses to Murdering Wife over Infidelity Suspicion

A cab driver in southwest Delhi has been apprehended for allegedly murdering his 24-year-old wife, Deepa, out of suspicion of her infidelity. Police discovered her decomposed body on Friday, hidden inside a bed box at their Dwarka residence.

Authorities received a tip-off, leading to the arrest of Dhanraj near the Karnal bypass on Monday. The couple had been married for five years, and the incident came to light after Deepa's father filed a complaint against his son-in-law.

During interrogation, Dhanraj admitted to the crime, citing suspicions of an affair involving his wife and a colleague. Officers revealed that the couple's two-year-old child is now under the care of Deepa's maternal uncle. The investigation is still ongoing as police gather more details.

