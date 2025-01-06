Left Menu

Cab Driver Confesses to Murdering Wife over Infidelity Suspicion

A cab driver in southwest Delhi has been arrested for the murder of his 24-year-old wife, Deepa, over suspected infidelity. Her body was found concealed in a bed box. The suspect, identified as Dhanraj, confessed to the crime, and authorities are continuing their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:18 IST
Cab Driver Confesses to Murdering Wife over Infidelity Suspicion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cab driver in southwest Delhi has been apprehended for allegedly murdering his 24-year-old wife, Deepa, out of suspicion of her infidelity. Police discovered her decomposed body on Friday, hidden inside a bed box at their Dwarka residence.

Authorities received a tip-off, leading to the arrest of Dhanraj near the Karnal bypass on Monday. The couple had been married for five years, and the incident came to light after Deepa's father filed a complaint against his son-in-law.

During interrogation, Dhanraj admitted to the crime, citing suspicions of an affair involving his wife and a colleague. Officers revealed that the couple's two-year-old child is now under the care of Deepa's maternal uncle. The investigation is still ongoing as police gather more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025