Cab Driver Confesses to Murdering Wife over Infidelity Suspicion
A cab driver in southwest Delhi has been arrested for the murder of his 24-year-old wife, Deepa, over suspected infidelity. Her body was found concealed in a bed box. The suspect, identified as Dhanraj, confessed to the crime, and authorities are continuing their investigation.
A cab driver in southwest Delhi has been apprehended for allegedly murdering his 24-year-old wife, Deepa, out of suspicion of her infidelity. Police discovered her decomposed body on Friday, hidden inside a bed box at their Dwarka residence.
Authorities received a tip-off, leading to the arrest of Dhanraj near the Karnal bypass on Monday. The couple had been married for five years, and the incident came to light after Deepa's father filed a complaint against his son-in-law.
During interrogation, Dhanraj admitted to the crime, citing suspicions of an affair involving his wife and a colleague. Officers revealed that the couple's two-year-old child is now under the care of Deepa's maternal uncle. The investigation is still ongoing as police gather more details.
