Supreme Court Quashes Cheating Case Against Goa MLA

The Supreme Court has quashed a cheating case against Goa MLA Jit Vinayak Arolkar, accused of fraudulently selling a property without consent from all co-owners. The court ruled that the case was civil and not criminal in nature. The judgment does not address the ongoing civil dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:22 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday quashed a cheating case against Goa MLA Jit Vinayak Arolkar, who was accused of land grabbing and fraudulent sale of property.

A bench, including Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, overturned a Bombay High Court ruling from March 2023 that had dismissed Arolkar's appeal to quash the FIR.

The case involved charges under Section 420 of the IPC, filed in October 2020, relating to the alleged fraudulent sale of a property in Dhargalim Village, Goa, without all co-owners' consent. The court found the matter to be civil rather than criminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

