Supreme Court Quashes Cheating Case Against Goa MLA

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed a cheating case against Goa MLA Jit Vinayak Arolkar, who was accused of land grabbing and fraudulent sale of property.

A bench, including Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, overturned a Bombay High Court ruling from March 2023 that had dismissed Arolkar's appeal to quash the FIR.

The case involved charges under Section 420 of the IPC, filed in October 2020, relating to the alleged fraudulent sale of a property in Dhargalim Village, Goa, without all co-owners' consent. The court found the matter to be civil rather than criminal.

