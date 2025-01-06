Left Menu

Erdogan's Bold Stance on Kurdish Militants in Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced that the end of Kurdish militants in Syria is imminent, signaling potential cross-border operations. After ousting Bashar al-Assad, Erdogan emphasized a vision for a terror-free Syria, warning against persistent threats from Kurdish militia and highlighting Turkey's capability to intervene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:07 IST
Turkish President
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Erdogan of Turkey has made a strong statement about the declining influence of Kurdish militants in Syria, indicating that their end is near following the removal of Bashar al-Assad.

After a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan issued a warning of potential cross-border operations into Syria should the Kurdish militia pose a threat, a tactic Turkey has employed previously.

Confident in Turkey's ability to intervene, Erdogan conveyed that other parties should plan accordingly, reinforcing Turkey's strategic readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

