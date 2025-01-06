Cracking Down on Exam Cheating: Major Arrests in Jaipur Sting Operation

In a significant development, fourteen individuals have been apprehended in Jaipur on accusations of cheating in the National Seeds Corporation Limited Agri Trainee Recruitment Examination. Officials revealed that computer operators and candidates were among those caught during a joint operation by the Jaipur Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

According to Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, the suspects are believed to be members of a gang that allegedly manipulated the exam process by solving papers with the help of an application during the online assessment held on Sunday.

The police operation also resulted in the confiscation of various items, including admit cards, signed blank cheques, laptops, and other electronic devices from the suspects. Further investigations indicated that the gang might also be involved in similar cheating schemes in other examinations, such as the Railways and Assistant Sub Inspector of Police promotion exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)