Call for Justice: Disband Controversial SIT in Deshmukh Murder Case

Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania on Monday called for disbanding the special investigation team assigned to probe the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. She argued that the current probe is compromised due to local police connections with Walmik Karad, a key accused in the related extortion case.

Damania, speaking after a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, emphasized that no officer in Beed could conduct a fair investigation due to ties with Karad. She demanded that officers from other districts should be assigned to ensure impartiality. Damania also highlighted the need for on-camera investigations to restore public trust.

She further criticized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal for supporting colleagues linked to Karad, suggesting this undermines justice. Damania also claimed ongoing harassment by Karad's associates through social media and urged the Chief Minister to take action.

(With inputs from agencies.)