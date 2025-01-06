Left Menu

Call for Justice: Disband Controversial SIT in Deshmukh Murder Case

Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania urges the disbandment of the SIT probing Beed sarpanch Deshmukh's murder, alleging police ties with an accused compromise the investigation. She calls for impartial officials to lead the probe and demands action against political figures linked to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania on Monday called for disbanding the special investigation team assigned to probe the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. She argued that the current probe is compromised due to local police connections with Walmik Karad, a key accused in the related extortion case.

Damania, speaking after a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, emphasized that no officer in Beed could conduct a fair investigation due to ties with Karad. She demanded that officers from other districts should be assigned to ensure impartiality. Damania also highlighted the need for on-camera investigations to restore public trust.

She further criticized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal for supporting colleagues linked to Karad, suggesting this undermines justice. Damania also claimed ongoing harassment by Karad's associates through social media and urged the Chief Minister to take action.

