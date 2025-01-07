Zelenskiy Reports Heavy Russian Losses in Kursk Region Battle
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Russian forces have incurred heavy losses of nearly 15,000 soldiers in a five-month operation in Russia's Kursk region. This military action, beginning in August, has created a strategic buffer zone, hindering Russian deployments to crucial eastern Ukraine regions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reported significant Russian casualties, with approximately 15,000 troops lost during a prolonged operation in the Kursk region. This marks a major blow to Russian forces over five months of intense conflict.
Zelenskiy revealed these figures in his regular evening address, stating that the Kursk operation has resulted in 38,000 Russian military losses, including permanent losses. The incursion, launched in August, succeeded in establishing a tactical buffer zone.
This strategic maneuver by Ukrainian forces has effectively hindered Russian reinforcements from reaching critical areas on the eastern Ukrainian front, altering the dynamics of ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.
