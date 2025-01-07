Ceasefire on the Horizon: U.S. Diplomatic Efforts for Gaza Truce

Diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza are gaining momentum as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for a resolution. Blinken emphasized the urgency during a news conference in South Korea, pushing for a deal before President Joe Biden's end of term.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas involve a mediation team from Qatar and Egypt. Yet, unclear agreements and stringent demands persist, such as Hamas's conditional hostage release and Israel's call to dismantle Hamas's military.

The human toll of the ongoing conflict remains severe. Nearly 46,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the Israeli assault, amid the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by harsh winter conditions. The region watches as the clock ticks towards potential breakthroughs.

