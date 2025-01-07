Giuliani Held in Contempt Over Georgia Election Worker Defamation Case

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City Mayor, was found in civil contempt of court in a defamation lawsuit valued at $148 million. The lawsuit was filed by two Georgia election workers whom Giuliani falsely accused of helping to steal the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan handed down the citation, marking another episode in Giuliani's declining legal status. This ruling arises from a lawsuit initiated by Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss in 2021, accusing Giuliani of defamation.

The judge's decision follows Giuliani's failure to comply with orders to reveal information about his assets. The former lawyer, known for his ties to Donald Trump, claims disruptions caused by the lawsuit have hampered his ability to meet court demands.

