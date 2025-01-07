Bullet Wound and Robbery Shocks South Mumbai
An unidentified shooter shot a man near St George hospital in South Mumbai, stealing his bag of valuables. The victim was injured below the knee and is now in stable condition. Police are actively searching for the suspect, and a case is filed at MRA Marg Police Station.
An unidentified assailant opened fire on a man near St George hospital in South Mumbai, resulting in a bullet wound beneath the knee. The attacker fled the scene, taking with them the victim's bag of valuables, according to officials on Monday.
The incident unfolded late Monday night at P Dmello Road within the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station's jurisdiction. Authorities confirmed that the injured man was swiftly transported to the hospital and is out of danger.
Mumbai Police have assembled multiple teams to capture the perpetrator. Senior officials, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Pravin Mundhe, have visited the crime scene. An official case is being registered at the MRA Marg Police Station.
