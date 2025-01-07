Left Menu

Bullet Wound and Robbery Shocks South Mumbai

An unidentified shooter shot a man near St George hospital in South Mumbai, stealing his bag of valuables. The victim was injured below the knee and is now in stable condition. Police are actively searching for the suspect, and a case is filed at MRA Marg Police Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 03:09 IST
Bullet Wound and Robbery Shocks South Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified assailant opened fire on a man near St George hospital in South Mumbai, resulting in a bullet wound beneath the knee. The attacker fled the scene, taking with them the victim's bag of valuables, according to officials on Monday.

The incident unfolded late Monday night at P Dmello Road within the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station's jurisdiction. Authorities confirmed that the injured man was swiftly transported to the hospital and is out of danger.

Mumbai Police have assembled multiple teams to capture the perpetrator. Senior officials, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Pravin Mundhe, have visited the crime scene. An official case is being registered at the MRA Marg Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025