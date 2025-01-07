Left Menu

Tributes Paid to Fallen Heroes in Chhattisgarh

A somber ceremony was held in Chhattisgarh where eight police personnel and a driver were honored after being killed in a Naxalite attack. The Chief Minister promised their sacrifice would not be in vain and stressed the pursuit of peace. The attack marks the biggest strike on security forces in two years.

Updated: 07-01-2025 12:27 IST
  • India

In a solemn tribute at the Police Lines in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, alongside other dignitaries, participated in a wreath-laying ceremony for eight police personnel and a civilian driver who fell victim to a Naxalite attack. The attack, the most significant in recent years, has rocked the state's security apparatus.

As inconsolable family members gathered, women security personnel were on hand, offering comfort to those bereft. The poignant chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' echoed as wreaths were laid, a symbol of respect for the martyred. 'We will not let their sacrifices be in vain,' said Chief Minister Sai.

The tragic incident took place when Naxalites detonated a 60-70 kg IED, targeting a security vehicle. The locale, Ambeli village under Kutru police station in Bijapur, was the site of this unprecedented assault. Officials assured continued commitment to restoring peace and bringing those responsible to justice.

