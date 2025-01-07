Tension in Uyok Hills: Villagers Protest Central Force Withdrawal
Villagers near Uyok hills are protesting the potential withdrawal of central forces amidst ongoing tensions between Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur. They fear the removal of forces could lead to further violence and attacks by armed groups. Ethnic clashes have already caused significant casualties and displacement.
In a tense standoff, villagers from several Manipur communities have gathered at Uyok hills to protest against the alleged withdrawal of central forces from the area. The presence of border security forces has been crucial in maintaining order amid recent clashes.
The demonstration, involving villagers from Thamnapokpi, Sanasabi, and Yaingangpokpi, follows reports that these forces might be relocated. This has heightened fears of violence, as armed miscreants previously engaged in gunfights with security personnel in the Saibol area.
Kuki organizations continue to express discontent over police action against women protestors in Saibol, while ethnic tensions between Kuki and Meitei communities have left over 250 dead. The situation remains volatile, with the stakes ever rising for local residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
