Decorum Debate: The Expulsion of Sunil Kumar Singh

The Supreme Court addressed the decorum of legislators, emphasizing respect even in dissent, while setting a hearing for RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh's expulsion challenge from the Bihar Legislative Council. Singh's expulsion was due to allegedly disparaging remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a session.

Decorum Debate: The Expulsion of Sunil Kumar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has underscored the importance of maintaining decorum and respect even during heated debates in legislative assemblies. This remark came as a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh set January 9 as the date for the final hearing of a plea against the expulsion of Sunil Kumar Singh, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, from the Bihar Legislative Council.

Singh, who was expelled for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has contested the decision. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi argued that parliamentary freedom of speech allows wide latitude, noting that another legislator received only a suspension for similar behavior. However, the court expressed its disapproval of Singh's remarks made on February 13, sparking a debate over the limits of parliamentary speech.

The court has called for a detailed examination of the case, with Singhvi asked to be thoroughly prepared, as Singh's actions and subsequent defiance during an ethics inquiry continue to be scrutinized. The issue raises questions regarding how dissent should be expressed in legislative settings and the balance between free speech and decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

