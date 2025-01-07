Left Menu

Arrest for Heinous Crime in Thane: Pursuing Justice Across States

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping a minor in Maharashtra's Thane district. The arrest, conducted by the special task force, followed a complaint lodged by the victim. The accused had allegedly drugged and repeatedly assaulted the girl, threatening her safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:55 IST
Arrest for Heinous Crime in Thane: Pursuing Justice Across States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police announced Tuesday. The arrest highlights cooperation between state police forces in apprehending the suspect.

The accused, who shares a village with the victim in Uttar Pradesh, was captured by the special task force in Siddharthnagar district on January 4. He was subsequently handed over to the Dombivili police.

In October, the suspect is alleged to have sedated the 17-year-old with drug-laced sweets before raping her repeatedly, also threatening her and her family. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025