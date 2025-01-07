Arrest for Heinous Crime in Thane: Pursuing Justice Across States
A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping a minor in Maharashtra's Thane district. The arrest, conducted by the special task force, followed a complaint lodged by the victim. The accused had allegedly drugged and repeatedly assaulted the girl, threatening her safety.
A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police announced Tuesday. The arrest highlights cooperation between state police forces in apprehending the suspect.
The accused, who shares a village with the victim in Uttar Pradesh, was captured by the special task force in Siddharthnagar district on January 4. He was subsequently handed over to the Dombivili police.
In October, the suspect is alleged to have sedated the 17-year-old with drug-laced sweets before raping her repeatedly, also threatening her and her family. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO Act.
