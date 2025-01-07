Police Constable Charged with Domestic Cruelty in Navi Mumbai

A police constable in Navi Mumbai faces serious allegations of domestic cruelty, according to local authorities. The charges stem from a complaint by his 32-year-old wife, who accuses the constable of harassment.

The complaint, filed on Sunday, states that the alleged abuse has continued since 2013. Authorities have registered a case under sections 85, 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The police are currently investigating the allegations. No arrest has been made, but the matter remains under active inquiry.

