Police Constable Charged with Domestic Cruelty in Navi Mumbai
A police constable in Navi Mumbai is accused of subjecting his wife to cruelty. The 32-year-old victim alleges ongoing physical and mental harassment since 2013. A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. No arrests have been made as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:26 IST
A police constable in Navi Mumbai faces serious allegations of domestic cruelty, according to local authorities. The charges stem from a complaint by his 32-year-old wife, who accuses the constable of harassment.
The complaint, filed on Sunday, states that the alleged abuse has continued since 2013. Authorities have registered a case under sections 85, 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
The police are currently investigating the allegations. No arrest has been made, but the matter remains under active inquiry.
