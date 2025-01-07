Tragedy Strikes Noida: Deadly Fire at Local Garment Store

A tragic fire incident in Noida has resulted in the death of a 34-year-old woman and left her husband severely burnt, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The fire erupted at a two-storey garment store located in Chhijarsi village, Sector-63, around 3.30 am, prompting the rapid dispatch of four fire tenders to the scene, according to officials.

The store owner, Rohit Sharma, and his wife, Vinita, were asleep on the building's first floor when the blaze broke out, leading to their injuries. The fire department managed to rescue the couple, who were then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Vinita succumbed to her injuries, while Sharma continues to be in a critical condition. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit might have triggered the fire, but the matter remains under investigation, said a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)