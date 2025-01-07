Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Noida: Deadly Fire at Local Garment Store

A devastating fire in a Noida garment store resulted in the death of a woman and left her husband critically injured. The couple was sleeping when the fire broke out, possibly due to a short circuit. Emergency services responded swiftly, but the woman later succumbed to her injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire incident in Noida has resulted in the death of a 34-year-old woman and left her husband severely burnt, authorities revealed on Tuesday.

The fire erupted at a two-storey garment store located in Chhijarsi village, Sector-63, around 3.30 am, prompting the rapid dispatch of four fire tenders to the scene, according to officials.

The store owner, Rohit Sharma, and his wife, Vinita, were asleep on the building's first floor when the blaze broke out, leading to their injuries. The fire department managed to rescue the couple, who were then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Vinita succumbed to her injuries, while Sharma continues to be in a critical condition. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit might have triggered the fire, but the matter remains under investigation, said a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

