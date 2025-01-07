Election Chief Calls for Dignity in Campaigns: No Remarks on Women and Children

In a strong call for decorum in political campaigns, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has urged candidates and party leaders to steer clear of sexist remarks and ensure that children are not dragged into electoral frays. His comments come amid recent controversies surrounding campaign comments.

Speaking at a press conference announcing Delhi's assembly poll schedule, Kumar addressed the furor caused by BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's comment about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Bidhuri had controversially promised to make the roads in his constituency as smooth 'as Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks' if elected.

Kumar, without naming individuals, stressed that the Election Commission will strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct to curb inappropriate remarks against women. He added, 'We have issued very strict guidelines. We will not allow such comments under the Model Code of Conduct.'

