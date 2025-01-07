Left Menu

Election Chief Calls for Dignity in Campaigns: No Remarks on Women and Children

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urged political leaders to avoid making sexist remarks and involving children in campaigns. Addressing controversy over derogatory remarks about Priyanka Gandhi, he emphasized the Election Commission's commitment to enforcing guidelines against such conduct, especially under the Model Code of Conduct in elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:15 IST
Election Chief Calls for Dignity in Campaigns: No Remarks on Women and Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong call for decorum in political campaigns, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has urged candidates and party leaders to steer clear of sexist remarks and ensure that children are not dragged into electoral frays. His comments come amid recent controversies surrounding campaign comments.

Speaking at a press conference announcing Delhi's assembly poll schedule, Kumar addressed the furor caused by BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's comment about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Bidhuri had controversially promised to make the roads in his constituency as smooth 'as Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks' if elected.

Kumar, without naming individuals, stressed that the Election Commission will strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct to curb inappropriate remarks against women. He added, 'We have issued very strict guidelines. We will not allow such comments under the Model Code of Conduct.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025