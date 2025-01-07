Power Play: Marriage Hall Encroachment Faces Bulldozer Justice

A marriage hall owned by Samajwadi Party leader Cash Khan faced partial demolition for encroaching a public road, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

A sizable police force, accompanied by municipal workers and Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ram Kesh, carried out the operation. The unauthorized construction had been on the road in Balapir Mohalla, allegedly occupying public space illegally during the party's rule.

Demolition was initiated after the SDM, with police accompaniment, arrived at the scene, overruling a previous court stay. Multiple agencies, including the Public Works Department and Archaeological Department, had issued notices to Khan previously, which he ignored until this decisive intervention.

