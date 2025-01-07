Jordan and Syria Unite Against Drugs and Militancy

In a significant move to combat regional threats, Jordan and Syria have agreed to establish a joint security committee. The committee aims to bolster border security, tackle arms and drug trafficking, and curb any resurgence of Islamic State militants, according to Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Syria, known for mass-producing the stimulant captagon, has been a focus of western anti-narcotics officials. The collaborative effort comes in the wake of Jordan conducting airstrikes in Syria targeting drug-linked militias. During a press conference, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani assured that the new Syrian leadership would not let drug smuggling threaten Jordan's security.

Additionally, Jordan expressed its commitment to support Syria post-Assad by supplying electricity and working towards providing gas. The development comes amidst calls for the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria, perceived as a hindrance to the war-torn country's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)