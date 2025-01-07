Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Easter Attacks: Unraveling the Mystery

Sri Lanka's Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala announced the revival of investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday terrorist attacks. Initiated under the new government, the probe examines revelations from recent documentaries and involves numerous arrests and indictments. The incident remains controversial with ongoing political implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:45 IST
Sri Lanka's Easter Attacks: Unraveling the Mystery
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala stated that investigations into the catastrophic 2019 Easter Sunday terrorist attacks have entered a new phase under the current administration. This announcement introduces a fresh angle to a tragedy that left 270 dead and over 500 injured.

The 2019 bombings, executed by nine suicide bombers from local extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat with ISIS ties, devastated churches and luxury hotels. Wijepala revealed that facts from a 2023 British documentary have prompted new leads in the case.

Following initial probes by the Criminal Investigation Department and the Terrorism Investigation Division, 747 arrests have been made, and 14 indictments filed against 100 individuals. Calls for transparency remain loud, particularly from the Catholic Church, amidst political promises to revisit unresolved cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025