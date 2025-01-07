Sri Lanka's Easter Attacks: Unraveling the Mystery

Sri Lanka's Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala stated that investigations into the catastrophic 2019 Easter Sunday terrorist attacks have entered a new phase under the current administration. This announcement introduces a fresh angle to a tragedy that left 270 dead and over 500 injured.

The 2019 bombings, executed by nine suicide bombers from local extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat with ISIS ties, devastated churches and luxury hotels. Wijepala revealed that facts from a 2023 British documentary have prompted new leads in the case.

Following initial probes by the Criminal Investigation Department and the Terrorism Investigation Division, 747 arrests have been made, and 14 indictments filed against 100 individuals. Calls for transparency remain loud, particularly from the Catholic Church, amidst political promises to revisit unresolved cases.

